Genoa – Seven years and four months. It is the punishment established by judge Riccardo Ghio who, with the abbreviated procedure, sentenced Fioravanti Menottithe 59-year-old seafarer accused of attempted murder because last April 16 he shot at a young man of Albanian origin aged 32 in front of the Doppia Chance bar in via Pastorino, in Bolzaneto. The dispute arose inside the restaurant – subsequently closed by the police commissioner for two weeks due to another episode – due to an insult made by a woman to another customer. She had been Menotti’s partner, under the influence of alcohol (for this reason she had also been removed by the owner of the bar), who insulted the girlfriend of the boy with racist epithets who was then hit by revolver shots. Epithets also addressed to him. Menotti and his partner were removed and the discussion continued in the street. Until the two couples were separated. It all seemed over, but the seaman instead of going to sleep (it was after one in the morning) andra went home to get a magnum pistol which he held regularly and returned to the Doppia Change, exploding three shots against the thirty-two year old. One of these had reached the young man by the arm. The wound required an initial surgery and may later require another. Partial loss of limb function is not excluded. The victim, formed a civil party and assisted by the lawyer Luca Rinaldi, for now she has been compensated with a provision of five thousand euros. The subsequent compensation will instead be established in civil court.

After shooting, Menotti got into the car and fled, doing lose track of him for twelve hours. Until the police arrested him. To the judge who had validated the arrest, the seafarer – defended by the lawyer Federica Adorni – had said that it was going to be established. And he explained that he didn’t want to hurt anyone and that he reacted that way because he was scared. «I got scared and reacted. I didn’t want to hurt anyone, I’m very sorry”, his mea culpa in court before the investigating judge Marina Orsini. The public prosecutor Giovanni Arena, however, had ordered the arrest due to the risk of escape: Menotti had to embark for Morocco, so much so that the carabinieri had found his luggage in the car.

The victim ahad told what had happened in via Pastorino at Secolo XIX. «After we had argued, Menotti apologized to me and even offered to buy me a drink to settle the matter. But the owners of the restaurant turned him away, as did his partner. Before leaving, she also addressed me with a racist phrase. I thought they had gone away, but instead he had gone to get the gun.” The thirty-year-old had described a real ambush: «he waited for us to leave the bar for at least half an hour, then when he saw me he shouted “I’ll kill you” and fired three times. The first shot grazed my side, he didn’t catch me but he tore my jacket; the second missed and the third caught me in the forearm. Extreme pain and blood flowing. My girlfriend helped me, while Menotti fled without even sparing me a glance. Then the police patrols and the ambulance arrived. At the hospital they told me I had to have surgery and after the surgery I learned that I might lose the use of two fingers. I must consider myself lucky because I am alive by a matter of a few centimetres.”