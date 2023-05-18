Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Thursday 18 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 18 May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you may feel a little more confident about the future over the next few hours. Use that optimism as fuel to help you stay on track with your goals.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, if your tank is empty, look for ways to fill your cup. Get some fresh air, book a vacation, engage in your spiritual practice.

Twins

Dear Gemini, leaning on others is a skill that can take practice. A friend might come to you for advice or to lend a hand. Let those who love you help you.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, there may be good news to come regarding work or your well-being. When thinking about the right partnership or team for you, explore all the options.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday 18 May 2023), draw on your creative energy, it could help you to approach a problem or a project in a different way. Several positive outcomes possible.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, after being surrounded by people, during the next few hours you may need a space just for you.

Balance

Dear Libras, expect a positive outcome if you are to have a conversation or meeting. Just make sure you’re not overly accommodating. Defend yourself.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, According to Branko’s horoscope today, there may be some extra money on the way. If you need to clear things up with someone regarding finances, now is a good time to follow through.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, be kind to yourself today, May 18, 2023. You deserve the same loving treatment you often give others.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you don’t have to be shy about asking someone for support. It is important to allow others to be generous.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday May 18, 2023), your well-being is your biggest priority for the next few hours. What do you need to do to take better care of yourself right now? Give yourself an answer. You know what it is.

Fish

Dear Pisces, something you’ve been working hard on may finally be paying off. Don’t worry about the haters or who will try to throw a spanner in your works. You fully deserve a win.

