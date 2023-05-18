Dragon Ball tells a story of sacrifice, commitment and constant struggle, but every now and then even our favorite characters manage to find a moment to relax. In particular, the heroes of the manga and anime often have the opportunity to reach the island of the Genius of the sea turtles to enjoy some sun, beach and tranquility. Now, clefchan offers us the cosplay of Bulma in swimsuit while having fun on the beach.

clefchan proposes a very simple cosplay of Bulma, but embellishes it with a few props like the inflatable donut and the squirt gun. Even the cheerful smile he addresses to the viewer makes us understand how the idea is that of a relaxing day at the beach.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay of Bulma in swimsuit made by clefchan? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?