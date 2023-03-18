Querétaro.- The corregidora stadium will reopen its doors to the public after a year of veto for the celebration of the match between Roosters of Querétaro and Braves FC Juarez on Sunday, in the framework of the day 12 of the Closing 2023 of the First division.

The reopening was scheduled for Sunday, March 5, when the people of Queretaro received Red Devils of Toluca FCHowever, Liga MX announced that it was not the time to receive the fans, because before that, a security plan.

Today, through a press release, the mexican leagueauthorities of the state of queretaro and the Club Queretaro held a meeting to define the security operative for the party in The corrector. The agreements include:

Police take care of the outskirts of La Corregidora

More than 1,200 elements of the different corporations will be responsible for applying the security protocols.

Five security rings will be established and will have the support of the National Guard.

There will be no animation groups, local or visiting, prioritizing a familiar and respectful environment.

Fans will have to present their FAN ID to enter the property.

The opening will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The access and exit routes of the teams, who will be escorted, were detailed.

Anyone caught promoting offensive or discriminatory acts will be evicted from the stadium.

Security elements in La Corregidora

There will be a strong operation in Querétaro

The meeting was attended by commanders of the Secretary of Citizen Security of the state Queretaro, Department of Public Security of the Municipality of Querétaro, State Civil Protection and Municipal, Firefighters, Medical services, Private security, operational staff of Club Queretaro and Liga MX commissioners.