Michael Zanera , one of the five killed at work, run over by a regional train without passengers while working on the tracks near Brandizzo, a few hours before the fact, had published in TikTok a video that has been interpreted, in retrospect, as a ominous omen .

the crucifix before the accident

—

In the short video posted by Michael Zanera you see one lighted cross tick when welding a rail. A strange and fortuitous coincidence resulting from the warmth with which he was working, which aroused the worker’s curiosity and imagination. Like when you look at a cloud and recognize an animal or a patch of gravy it looks like the face of a famous person. Zanera accompanied the video with the sentence “It’s the first time this has happened to me, while I’m tying the rail a crucifix came out. God wants to tell me something definitely, although I call him every day lately because it’s not a good time for me”. In the background the music of Power of love by Frankie Goes to Hollywood. A reaction and a message from a 35-year-old man of great faith who, as written by him, had relied on prayers to overcome a difficult period. Others instead of him would have created an ironic video and joked about what happened. Zanera recounted the sensation that image had aroused in him, he could never have imagined that it would have been his last message from him. “The sign of a fate too cruel” commented his friend Franco.