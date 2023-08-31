Michael Zanera had posted on TikTok the video of an image that had struck him: “God wants to tell me something”
Turin
Michael Zanera, one of the five killed at work, run over by a regional train without passengers while working on the tracks near Brandizzo, a few hours before the fact, had published in TikTok a video that has been interpreted, in retrospect, as a ominous omen.
the crucifix before the accident
In the short video posted by Michael Zanera you see one lighted cross tick when welding a rail. A strange and fortuitous coincidence resulting from the warmth with which he was working, which aroused the worker’s curiosity and imagination. Like when you look at a cloud and recognize an animal or a patch of gravy it looks like the face of a famous person. Zanera accompanied the video with the sentence “It’s the first time this has happened to me, while I’m tying the rail a crucifix came out. God wants to tell me something definitely, although I call him every day lately because it’s not a good time for me”. In the background the music of Power of love by Frankie Goes to Hollywood. A reaction and a message from a 35-year-old man of great faith who, as written by him, had relied on prayers to overcome a difficult period. Others instead of him would have created an ironic video and joked about what happened. Zanera recounted the sensation that image had aroused in him, he could never have imagined that it would have been his last message from him. “The sign of a fate too cruel” commented his friend Franco.
Michael Zan was one of the victims
Videos of his work as a welder and of his colleagues are often featured on his social profile. There are often nocturnal photos of the operations carried out on the tracks. In the last period they were working on the Milan – Turin line, at night, when commuters and tourists did not circulate. Yet last night at high speed, an empty regional train crashed down on the five workers. Now the investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Transport will take care of defining the contours of a tragedy and identifying those responsible for five deaths. The victims were employees of the Sigifer of Borgo Vercelli, two other colleagues who were unharmed were also present at the station. The train driver who overwhelmed them is in shock.
