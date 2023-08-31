Companies | His cheese filed for bankruptcy

The entrepreneur of Juustoansa says that he filed for bankruptcy of his company.

In the old one The cheese shop Juustoansa, which operated in the shopping hall, has filed for bankruptcy, the entrepreneur Laura Salonen says the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

Cheese NSAN there was news about the cessation of operations in June. At that time, Salonen said that the reason behind the decision to stop was changes in people’s purchasing behavior.

“When money is tight and prices rise, luxury products like this are perhaps the first to start haggling,” Salonen told HS.

Bankruptcies the number has increased compared to last year.

In July, the number of bankruptcies increased strongly from a year ago. The last time more bankruptcies were filed in July was more than 25 years ago.