ZMany passengers on a train from Berlin to Poland waited more than an hour at a small train station because of a breakdown. The train part separated from the front train at Alt Rosenthal station east of Berlin on Thursday afternoon without the driver noticing, as the operator Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn announced on Friday. The other part of the train, Regionalbahn RB 26, initially continued without her. “A clutch came loose when driving off from a stop,” said an NEB spokesman.

The train driver only noticed that the coupling had been released at the station after the next. He then drove his part of the train, in which 20 to 25 passengers were sitting, back to pick up the rear part of the train. The 70 to 80 passengers would have had to wait a little more than an hour and a half. Some of them were standing on the platform. The “Märkische Oderzeitung” and the “Berliner Zeitung” had previously reported on it.

Several passengers vented their anger in the Facebook group NEB group (line RB 26). “We were alone,” wrote one user. The NEB regretted the breakdown and the fact that passengers initially had to wait in the cold. “This has never happened before,” said the company spokesman. The incident is being investigated. The journey without a second part of the train also had consequences for other trains: the route was temporarily closed.