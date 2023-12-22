Daily Mail: in London, unknown persons stole a road sign with Banksy graffiti

A street sign with graffiti by anonymous street artist Banksy has been stolen in south London. Writes about this Daily Mail.

The work was stolen by two unknown people who arrived at the location of the sign on a motorcycle literally an hour after the artist publicly confirmed his authorship. The pole features a STOP sign and three drones.

Footage taken by witnesses shows the man using a tool similar to a bolt cutter to remove the sign from the pole, assisted by another man, before running away with it.

Banksy's name was revealed in November. BBC Sounds has published a fragment of an interview with the illustrator from 2003, which was cut out when the material was published. In it, journalist Nigel Wrench asks the artist if he can address Banksy by the name previously used by The Independent newspaper – Robert Banks. The illustrator answers the question affirmatively and also clarifies: “I’m Robbie.”

By data The Independent, the artist may be Bristol Cathedral School graduate Robin Gunningham. According to other information, Banksy is one of the founders of the Massive Attack group, Robert Del Naya, who painted graffiti at the beginning of his career.