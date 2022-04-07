The Scots come from defeating Dundee and losing the Scottish classic with Celtic 1-2but without a doubt the image in Europe is very different. They arrive after eliminating Haaland’s great Borussia Dortmund in the round of 32, despite the fact that the Norwegian was not in either the first leg or the second leg. In the round of 16 the Scots knocked out Red Star after a 3-0 win at Ibrox Stadium and a 2-1 loss in Belgrade. Two contenders for the title who have appeared in the quarterfinals with great enthusiasm and sacrifice, despite Rangers’ slump in the league in recent months after the departure of Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa.

AS to watch: Sakala. The Zambian striker is the Scottish team’s top scorer. He has a lot of speed, dribbling and scoring.