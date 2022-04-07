Jens Toornstra was disappointed with Feyenoord’s draw against Slavia Prague (3-3) in the home game of the quarterfinals in the Conference League. ,,We almost give away the equalizer in the very last second”, he said of Ibrahim Traoré’s 3-3 in the 95th minute. ,,That’s not allowed.”

,,They got another corner in stoppage time’, Toornstra analyzed. “Then we have to do everything we can to prevent the ball from going in. But too much went wrong. Maybe I should have ducked my head for the ball myself. This is a real shame, even if nothing is lost. We might have enough with a goal next week in Prague.”

Feyenoord started the game in a sold-out Kuip. Luis Sinisterra made the 1-0 after 10 minutes. But the home team got upset after a controversial equalizer by Peter Olayinka. The captain scored, while his teammate Yira Sor seemed annoyingly offside. In the quarter-finals of the Conference League, there is no video referee to check that again.

Many Feyenoord players went to the Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler after the halftime signal. Feyenoord assistant coach Marino Pusic received a red card during a riot with Slavia Prague footballers. ,,People who don’t participate in the game shouldn’t get a red card,’ said Toornstra. ,,At halftime we said we had to keep a cool head, but we didn’t really succeed. We fell behind, but then it is still great that we still fight to that 3-2. Then you just don’t give it away anymore.”

