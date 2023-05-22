América de Cali and Boyacá Chicó tied at one goal in their home run debut in the League.

América de Cali takes a point from Boyacá

América de Cali got a valuable point against a difficult Boyacá Chicó, who took the lead with a goal from Sebastián Colón. In the complement, the ‘Red Devils’ rescued a point with the scorer Facundo Suárez. Everything is even in group B, after the 2-2 between DIM and Millonarios.

In the first 10 minutes of the game, Chicó put América in trouble with a couple of attacking plays, in which he gave work in the background, albeit without being very clear. At 9′, after a free kick taken by Sebastián Tamara and a header from Wilmar Cruz, goalkeeper Diego Novoa saved after Sebastián Colón’s attempt.

América took 16 minutes to find Rogerio Caicedo’s goal. The first approach was from medium distance with Adrián Ramos. The kick went slightly off the crossbar. Chicó tried a free kick, at 35′, with Henry Plazas. The shot went wide, very close to Novoa’s vertical left.

Before going to rest, the checkered team went ahead through Sebastián Colón. It all started with a pitch from Frank Lozano behind Edwin Velasco’s back and the appearance of Geimer Balanta, who sent an impeccable cross from the right. The attacker appeared with surprise, slipping between defenders Kevin Andrade and Brayan Córdoba, and fired a frontal shot that left the goalkeeper unable to react.

About 5 minutes into the second half, after a corner kick from Tamara, Boyacá Chicó was close to second through Plazas. The midfielder won Córdoba’s position and connected with his head, but ended up crashing the ball into the vertical.

Those led by Alexandre Guimaraes had come out in the second half willing to change history in La Independencia and launched the attack after that failed attempt by Plazas. Around 63′, in a great collective action that began with a recovery by Cristian Barrios on the right, América found the perfect combination to score the goal. Ball from Carlos Darwin Quintero to Esneyder Mena and a pass to Facundo Suárez, who pushed it to the bottom from an almost impossible angle.

Suárez’s goal gave América the necessary impetus, which from that moment on was encouraged in the game. Minute attempts, from side to side, which made for an entertaining match, back and forth. However, América lost Luis Paz sent off, with a controversial second yellow, and Guimaraes had to disarm the figure to defend the result.

Minutes before, around 74′, Angelo Peña had searched for his mid-distance goal and the stick denied him the possibility. On the last minute of addition, Novoa saved América from defeat by saving Tamara’s shot, after a free kick from Balanta. The sticks and the goalkeeper kept the 1-1 in Tunja.

“We went out looking for the victory. I think it was an even game and, although we didn’t go well, in the second half we improved a lot,” said Kevin Andrade, one of the figures.

“We know that zero is vital in these short tournaments. From here to what comes, they will all be finals,” he concluded, after the game.

