In group B only the boys from Toscano keep up with the Sardinians. Pazienza’s team awaits responses from Juve Stabia and Benevento

group a — In the only match of the northern group, the first away joy arrives for Alessandria (2-0) on the Renate pitch: in the first half the goals from Nichetti from a free kick and from Sepe, but the best on the pitch is the goalkeeper of the gray Liverani who defends the result with two great saves in each half. For Pavanel’s Renate, who still remain in the playoff zone, the moment is clearly in decline: five games without a win, in which they achieved just three points.

group b — Torres still commands, narrowly beating Ancona (1-0, Ruocco) putting the moment of decline behind them (two defeats in a few days between the championship and the cup): in front of the over 3,500 of Vanni Sanna, the Sassari team also find defensive solidity thanks to the return of Idda and forced Gianluca Colavitto to his first defeat since returning to the helm of Ancona. Cesena is keeping pace with the league leaders and can try to reach the top during the recovery in Chiavari this week: in the meantime, Mimmo Toscano’s team crushes Vis Pesaro – already beaten in the cup – at Manuzzi (4-0) and touches 32 goals scored in 12 games, with 14 different scorers (goals by Adamo – also two assists for him -, Donnarumma, Pierozzi and Silvestri). Perugia remains on the podium, who at the Curi thank the great former player Federico Vazquez for the opening goal (1-0) which resolved the derby with Gubbio. Carrarese also keeps pace with the big teams, emerging with the three points (1-0) from the very balanced match in Alessandria with Juventus Next Gen: under the eyes of Marco Landucci, Allegri’s assistant, Giuseppe Panico resolves it in the second half on cross from the left by Capello (Dal Canto, ex of the evening, thus celebrates 300 career benches). Giovanni Pagliari’s Recanatese remain firmly in the playoff zone, dragged by a wild Sbaffo in the 4-1 against Olbia which all matured in the second half: a brace with a spectacular overhead kick for the former Ascoli player, Ferretti and Morrone also scored with a midfielder Dessena’s useless Sardinian goal. In Arezzo, the first away success of the season arrives at the last minute for Pineto (2-1): Volpicelli’s counterattack in the 97th minute is decisive, after Gucci had responded to Chakir’s guest advantage (at 0-0, Arezzo with Guccione he had a penalty saved by Tonti). Another bad evening for Leo Colucci’s Spal, with their second knockout in a row: Pontedera deservedly passes at Paolo Mazza (1-0), who create more and legitimizes their superiority with Catanese’s flash midway through the second half. In the salvation clash played in Vercelli, Sestri Levante smiles as they score a clear 3-0 against Fermana (always last): double by Riccardo Forte and in the middle the second by Margiotta, at 1-0 also the penalty saved by Furlanetto Candiano. See also Super Leonard is back, the Clippers asphalt Boston. Doncic show for Dallas

group c — While waiting for the postponements on Monday, Avellino makes a loud statement by knocking out Brindisi at home (4-0, evaluations underway on Danucci’s bench) and moving to within one of the top: success marked by a brace from Gabriele Gori and from the goals of Mulè and Sannipoli, for the best team at the moment capable of winning 8 of the last 9 matches between the cup and the championship. With the ferryman Zeoli on the bench (the return of Cristiano Lucarelli will be announced tomorrow), Catania suffers a second consecutive away defeat in Cerignola: Tisci’s team is enough with a goal from center forward Malcore, who hadn’t found the target since the second day. Crotone wins painfully (2-1) with Monterosi, however achieving the fifth consecutive useful result: Bittante responds to Crialese’s initial advantage in the first half, but Scida can celebrate in full recovery on Bruzzaniti’s great goal. Daniele Di Donato’s Latina consolidates in the playoff zone, dominating in Messina: the 3-0 comes with goals from Jallow, Paganini and Del Sole, at 1-0 the hosts (one point in the last 5 games) remain ten for the red in Frisenna. Victory and overtaking in the standings for Monopoli on the pitch of a Turris in serious crisis (fifth defeat in a row): Ferrini’s header from a corner taken by Borello is enough to undermine Caneo’s defense. Martignago’s first league goal – coming off the bench – was enough for Sorrento to overcome Taranto (1-0), regaining a victory that had been missing for four rounds: in the first half a crossbar by Vitale and Bifulco, then sent off in the 34th minute ‘ for a shot at stopped play on an opponent. See also There is a bit of Juve in the semifinals: Sembrant makes Sweden rejoice in the 92nd minute

