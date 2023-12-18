Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 18/12/2023 – 15:20

Bradesco should complete the reincorporation of Next at the turn of the year. According to the bank's president, Marcelo Noronha, in practice, the Bradesco and Next applications will become one, but with different brands, which means that they will be updated synchronously from then on.

“We are still incorporating Next, which ends at the turn of the year. Digio remains independent”, stated Noronha at lunch with journalists this Monday, 18th.

According to him, when reevaluating the performance of its digital brands, Bradesco understood that it would be more efficient to maintain Next as a service segment of the bank rather than as a separate operation, as previously planned.

According to Noronha, even separately, Next was already running alongside Bradesco's systems. With the complete incorporation, it will be possible to expand the digital bank's range of products and services. “We will offer a much broader set of products and services at Next without new investments.”

This year, in addition to reincorporating Next, Bradesco closed the Bitz digital wallet, which it had launched in 2020. Bitz customers were referred to Digio, which has a separate operation and focuses on other public segments, such as low income, in addition agreements with companies like Uber, in which it offers digital accounts to drivers.

As vice president responsible for retail, Noronha was at the forefront of the process.

The president of Bradesco also stated that with the change in customer behavior patterns after the pandemic, credit models have to be updated and that this is already happening, to include a greater variety of information and potential risks.

The vice president responsible for technology areas at the bank, Rogerio Camara, stated that Bradesco has already made use of tools with artificial intelligence, especially when serving customers. “It would be impossible for us to serve customers without BIA,” he said, referring to the artificial intelligence that interacts with customers to carry out operations or answer questions.

According to the executive, the bank is carrying out tests with employees to use artificial intelligence to search for products and services, which should speed up customer service.