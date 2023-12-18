Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Ministry of Investment in the UAE and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the Arab Republic of Egypt concluded a memorandum of understanding, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive framework for investment cooperation in the field of digital infrastructure, especially in data center projects in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment of the UAE, and His Excellency Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The data centers that will be developed under this agreement can have a total operating capacity of up to 1,000 megawatts, as the increasing demand for data centers in the Arab Republic of Egypt is due to the “Digital Egypt” strategy, which is a well-established and comprehensive plan to enhance the digital economy by developing digitization across regional industries. Main. The digital strategy also aims to simplify the process of accessing government services in Egypt, expand digital infrastructure to ensure widespread Internet access, and promote entrepreneurship and digital innovation.

The data center market in the Arab Republic of Egypt is expected to witness significant growth, as expectations indicate that its value will rise to $1,138.67 million by the year 2030, compared to the year 2022, in which its value reached about $490.62 million, recording an overall annual growth rate of 12.8% during the period. Located between 2023 and 2030, and through 15 operational data centres, Egypt benefits from its strategic location in coastal areas, especially from access to submarine cables that provide strong global data connectivity.

The memorandum stipulates the promotion of effective cooperation, by improving relations between government and private institutions in the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and providing incentives and facilities to support relevant initiatives, in a way that serves cooperation efforts and exchanges experiences and knowledge.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment of the UAE, said: “The memorandum of understanding reflects the depth of the established bilateral relations between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt, the foundations of which strengthen the shared visions of the wise leadership of the two brotherly countries, especially in the field of economic cooperation and enhancing its sustainable impact. This memorandum supports our joint efforts to drive innovation and growth, contribute to the development of the digital economy in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and develop its digital infrastructure in preparation for the future.”

His Excellency Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Arab Republic of Egypt, pointed out that the forms of cooperation between the two countries according to this framework include discussing strengthening the investment partnership through joint projects and encouraging and facilitating investments in data center projects in Egypt, in addition to joint evaluation of technical capabilities. And investment to develop data center projects in Egypt, where the initial phase includes 100 megawatts, with a total future capacity targeted to reach 1,000 megawatts.

The memorandum of understanding comes in light of the flourishing of established trade relations between the two countries, as the Arab Republic of Egypt is the main trading partner of the UAE from 2022, while the UAE is considered one of the main trading partners of Egypt. The total volume of trade between the two countries between July 2022 and March 2023 amounted to approximately 6.645 billion US dollars, and this included 3.890 billion US dollars in imports from the UAE and 2.754 billion US dollars in exports to the UAE.