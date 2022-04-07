Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama They got married this past Tuesday, April 5. The happy couple got married by civil in the Municipality Havana beach and they announced that, this Sunday, April 10, they will have a ceremony to receive the good wishes of a priest along with their friends and family.

During an interview with Trome, the member of “The Golden Girls of Cuba” and ‘Brad Pizza’ revealed details of their union.

What did Lisandra Lizama say?

The 26-year-old Cuban woman was very happy and commented that they do not wear their wedding rings because “they are adjusting them to size.” “On Sunday, which is the official ceremony, we will show them off,” she said.

On the other hand, she revealed that she met Mauricio Diez Canseco on March 2: “I passed the casting of ‘The Golden Girls’ in Cuba and at that time I did not have much information about who we were going to work for or anything like that, but I met him that day and while he was interviewing me, a mutual chemistry and attraction arose.”

Likewise, Lisandra recounted how the marriage proposal was: “The request was at the Aston Hotel, which is on the Havana boardwalk. I love tequila, he invited me for a shot and I don’t know when he put the ring in the tequila bottle. I was paralyzed. Then she got down on one knee to put the ring on me and I said yes.”

The Cuban is already aware of the ex-partners of the businessman and considers them to be “beautiful and talented”, but affirms that with her it will be forever: “Fear is the least I feel since I met him. I trust him and in our relationship, we complement each other. I have never been married and I always said that when I took that big step, it would be forever.

She is contemporary with the children of her current husband, and that is why they asked her if the great difference in age between the two would generate a problem: “I do not feel a difference and the subject of age is not new to me, I have always liked men greater. I have never been in a relationship with someone my age. Mauricio is a wonderful man, I would fall in love with him even if he was 90 years old. As for his children, I am looking forward to meeting them.”

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama invite you to their wedding this April 10. Photo: Instagram.

Who is Lisandra Lizama?

The artist is part of the group “The Golden Girls of Cuba.” According to her social networks, she is a singer, actress, model and dancer. On her Instagram, she has more than 1,000 followers and shares the photo sessions they do for her, and the trips and events she attends. Along with the orchestra, she is promoting a video clip that aims to be a boom in the Caribbean region.

Lisandra Lizama on Instagram. Photo: Capture/Instagram

What did ‘Brad Pizza’ say about his ex-partner, Daylin Curbelo?

During a recent interview for the program “On the sixth day”, Mauricio Diez Canseco revealed that the relationship he has with his ex-partner Daylin Curbelo it’s totally friendly. In addition, the businessman insisted that he greatly admires the singer and considers himself a follower of her music. “With Daylin we continue together in the artistic part. Love continues, but it’s on another level. I am your number one fan. I never get tired of watching her shows,” he commented.