Group that defines itself as PT (30%) or Bolsonaro (25%) is similar to that of December 2022

Political polarization in Brazil remains the same as in December 2022, according to a Datafolha survey published by the newspaper Newspaper this Monday (Dec 18, 2023). The group that said “convinced PT member” stood at 30%, while those who defined themselves as “bolsonaristas” repeated the percentage recorded in the last survey: 25%.

In the first survey carried out by the study after the election, in December last year, 32% of those interviewed defined themselves as strongly PT supporters. The number recorded in the survey released this Monday (Dec 18) remains close to this value, considering the margin of error of 2 percentage points.

The questionnaire applied aimed to determine how Brazilian voters define themselves. The scale was from 1 (bolsonarista) to 5 (PTista).



Those who were in intermediate levels also remained at the same rate: 10% defined themselves as more sympathetic to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), compared to 9% in 2022. Those who said they identified more with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) followed at 7%.

The survey also showed that 21% of respondents said they were “neutral” politically. In December 2022, it was 22%. The group that said they rejected all political positions scored 5%.

Datafolha interviewed, in person, 2,004 people aged 16 or over in 135 municipalities in the country on December 5th. The survey's margin of error is 2.0 percentage points within a 95% confidence interval.