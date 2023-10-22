Atlético Nacional visits Boyacá Chicó this Sunday, in the continuation of date 18 of the 2023-II League. The match is played at the La Independencia stadium, in Tunja, with the refereeing of Alexander Ospina.

The greens are going for a victory that will allow them to practically secure their qualification for the semi-final home runs: Victory would leave them with 30 points, six ahead of ninth.

Boyacá Chicó needs points to try to maintain the option of reaching an international tournament through reclassification.

Follow the match here:

Boyacá Chicó and Nacional lineups