Boyaca Chico vs. Millionaires, LIVE: the blues go for the ‘invisible point’

Huíla vs. millionaires.
Huíla vs. millionaires.
The game is played at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja.
Boyacá Chicó will try this Saturday to ensure its qualification to the semifinal home runs of the League facing an emerging list of Millionaires, at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja.
The checkers, who became League leaders on several dates, have only won one game out of the last nine they have played and a victory is urgent for them to reach 31 points and qualify.
Millionaires will only have one of its regular starters, Larry Vásquez. The rest of the payroll is alternate. However, a win will keep the ambassadors at the top of the tournament.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Boyacá Chicó and Millonarios
Every time Millos goes to the court my heart beats so much more! 🎶💙⚽️🔥@ClubBODYTECH presents our payroll to face Boyacá Chicó in La Independencia de Tunja. pic.twitter.com/syw64oVvym
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) May 13, 2023
