Sunday, May 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boyaca Chico vs. Millionaires, LIVE: the blues go for the ‘invisible point’

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Boyaca Chico vs. Millionaires, LIVE: the blues go for the ‘invisible point’


close

millionaires

Huíla vs. millionaires.

Huíla vs. millionaires.

The game is played at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja.

Boyacá Chicó will try this Saturday to ensure its qualification to the semifinal home runs of the League facing an emerging list of Millionaires, at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja.

The checkers, who became League leaders on several dates, have only won one game out of the last nine they have played and a victory is urgent for them to reach 31 points and qualify.

Millionaires will only have one of its regular starters, Larry Vásquez. The rest of the payroll is alternate. However, a win will keep the ambassadors at the top of the tournament.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Boyacá Chicó and Millonarios

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Boyaca #Chico #Millionaires #LIVE #blues #invisible #point

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A Week Around the World – What happens at the US southern border after the end of Title 42?

A Week Around the World - What happens at the US southern border after the end of Title 42?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result