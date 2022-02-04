Pakistan.- A minor under 14 years of age Pakistan he murdered his entire family after losing in a video game, he believed that they will revive when the mission is over, he himself confessed what he did to the police for which he faces homicide charges.

The minor named Zain Ali played online PlayerUnKnow’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), which is about deathmatch battles, after losing he looked for a gun, then he looked for his mom and brothers and shot them to death.

After committing the crime, the young man went to his room and fell asleep, later he got rid of the weapon, returned home and pretended that everything had happened when he was not there.

For days the police believed him, but blood from the victims was found in his room, so he decided to confess his crime. –

The police report from Lahore, Pakistan, mentions that the minor “believed that they would be alive again once they completed their mission”, in addition to “developing some psychological problems, due to spending many hours of the day playing online.” .

Zain Ali, 14, faces murder charges against his mother, and his three brothers, ages 10, 15 and 20.

Read more: Boy murders his family in a fit of rage after losing in a video game