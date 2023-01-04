The 963’s competitive debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona is now imminent, marking Porsche’s return to the premier class of endurance. The LMDh of Zuffenhausen will take part in both the IMSA championship and the WEC, where it will aim to win its twentieth victory at Le Mans. Thomas Laudenbachdirector of Porsche motorsport, recently commented on the imminent debut of the 963, which continues the glorious lineage of German prototypes from the 917 up to the 919 Hybrid.

The internal combustion engine will be the only macro-element of the powertrain made by Porsche, considering that, as required by the regulations, the batteries, the electric module and the gearbox will be subject to a standard supply, borne respectively by Williams Advanced Engineering, Bosch and Xtrac. The combustion unit is instead a 4.6-litre twin-turbo V8, quite generous when compared with the competition from the WEC, which includes the 2.6-litre Peugeot, the 3-litre Toyota, Glickenhaus and Ferrari and only inferior to the 5.5-litre naturally aspirated Porsche. The starting point was the V8 that powered the iconic Porsche RS Spyder, the Lmp2 winner of 3 ALMS titles and 1 ELMS title, also able to conquer the class victory at Le Mans in 2008 and 2009, as well as the absolute success at Sebring in 2008. The same engine was later used in the Porsche 918 Spyderbefore being resurrected and refurbished for the new adventure in Hypercar.

“Racing is already in the DNA of this eight-cylinder”, explains Laudenbach. “The low position of the crankshaft, in particular, allows you to optimize the gravity inside of the car. Dry sump lubrication was already designed for the 918’s high lateral accelerations. When considering the degrees of freedom of the regulations, for example in terms of weight and performance, this 4.6-litre engine offers an extraordinary basis for the LMDh.” The naturally aspirated V8 of the RS Spyder has been modernized to be able to be housed on the 963 rear-wheel drive hybrid. The frame has been strengthened to contribute to the rigidity of the vehicle’s load-bearing structure, while two turbochargers have also been installed. Indeed, in a category in which the power delivery curve is imposed by the Balance of Performance and can vary from race to race, working on turbo boosting represents an additional tool to other parameters such as ignition and valve timing so as not to compromise efficiency and consumption. Finally, the chamber has been modified to optimize the combustion of ExcelliumRacing 100, the sustainable fuel used in the WEC made up of waste from the French wine industry. The final potency is 680 horsepoweras required by the regulation.

“In parallel with a general refinement, there are three fundamental changes”sums up Laudenbach. “Firstly, on the 963 the V8 is a carrier engine with a structural function on the vehicle. Second, we designed it to run on renewable fuels. In the end, the previous naturally aspirated engine now has two turbochargersthe. Being able to vary the boost pressure gives us flexibility when we need to respond to changes in the BoP.” The 24 Hours of Daytona will be the first opportunity for Porsche to enrich the roll of honor of the already victorious V8 with the RS Spyder. Competition from Acura, Cadillac and BMW is fierce, but the 963 has already proven itself to be a fast and consistent car.