A 13-year-old boy suffered a stroke after having been forced to smoke a fentanyl vape in Dalton, Georgiain USA.

And it is that the minor, identified as Zacharyhe was forced to smoke it by his schoolmates, who were his aggressors since the minor suffered from bullying.

In this regard, Zachary’s mother said that she had notified the school of the bullying that his son constantly suffered from classmates from your schoolHowever, he affirms that he has not received a response.

This bullying has to stop. It’s going too far and nothing is ever done about it, the teen’s mother said.

According to Univisión, the mother found her son's unconscious body inside her home, so she took him to the tennessee hospitalwhere the doctors found a vaporizer in her underwear she gave positive for phencyclidine and marijuanain addition to having thrown fentanyl positive in a blood test that was performed on the deceased today.

US media indicate that the minor was hospitalized for about 3 months after he fell into a coma. When he woke up, they discovered that he had suffered permanent brain damage.

I was happy and crying at the same time. It was like he was saying his first words all over again, Zachary’s mother said.

A month after he woke up from the eatwas taken to Atlanta to undergo rehabilitation, where he is currently, as his mother points out that he lost his memory, had seizures and a stroke which caused paralysis on his left side. He now struggles to walk and talk like before.