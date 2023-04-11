Once Caldas is one of the only teams, along with Atlético Nacional, that can claim to have won the Copa Libertadores, one of the most coveted tournaments in the entire continent.

According to the official website of Once Caldas, his home is the stadium Big sticksince it was born in 1959 from the merger of Deportes Caldas and Deportivo Manizales.

The feat of the Libertadores

Once Caldas represented the country in the Copa Libertadores de América in 2004 and this was the third time that the white team had attended the main club tournament on the continent.

Luis Fernando Montoya was the technical director in charge of the ‘blanco blanco’ who had the goal of winning the cup, after participating in 1999 and 2002.

In the first instance, he was first with 13 points after facing Maracaibo from Venezuela, Vélez from Argentina and Fénix from Uruguay.

Millionaires vs. Once Caldas See also Putin discussed with Biden the history of relations between Russia and the United States Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

(More news: Once Caldas: the story of the team that surprised the world).

In the round of 16 they beat Barcelona from Ecuador and advanced to the quarterfinals. In that instance he faced Santos from Brazil. There was a 1-1 draw in Brazilian territory and in Manizales they reached the semifinals with a 1-0 victory, with a great goal from a free kick by Arnulfo Valentierra.

In the semifinal they faced the historic Sao Paulo from Brazil. At Morumbí, Once Caldas drew a goalless draw. And at Palogrande they prevailed 2-1 with goals from Herly Alcázar and Jorge Agudelo, to reach the unexpected passage to the final.

To make the feat much bigger, the Once faced Boca Júniors from Argentina, in the first match they had to go to the imposing “bombonera”, where the white team drew a goalless draw and left the definition at home.



On July 1, 2004, he was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores de América, by way of collections from the penalty spot, after a tie to one goal, in the 90 minutes.

You can also read: