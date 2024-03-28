A murder in Ciudad Juárez has been registered at an address located at the intersection of Colegio México and Pedro Rosales de León streets, in the San Jerónimo neighborhoodwhere a boy survived with injuries caused by a firearm projectile and was treated by Municipal Rescue paramedics.

The minor, whose identity has not been revealed, had the courage to call the authorities to report the execution from his family inside the house. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene to help the injured, however only the child survived the armed attack. His Dad, mom and brother had died at the scene.of which their generals were not provided.

The Municipal Rescue paramedics provided medical attention to the child at the scene and later transferred to a hospital where you will receive specialized medical care to treat injuries caused by the firearm projectile. So far, the severity of his injuries or his current state of health have not been made known.

The authorities are carrying out the corresponding investigations to clarify the details of this armed attack and find those responsible.