one piece is one of the most popular manga ever and over the course of over two decades has won millions of fans around the world. All thanks to the touch of the master Eiichirō Oda who over time has made us fond of the pirate adventures of Luffy and his crew. Today we propose the Nico Robin cosplay full of charm signed by Vlada Lutsak.

Nico Robin doesn’t need much introduction if you’ve seen the anime at least once or read the One Piece manga. He is one of the longest-lived members of the Straw Hat crew and having eaten the fruit of the devil Fior Fior has obtained the ability to create copies of parts of his body on any surface and in unlimited numbers, which the woman uses to immobilize, subdue. and disarm the opponents.

The cosplay made by Vlada Lutsak interprets the version of Nico Robin that is presented after the time jump of One Piece, with the costume featuring a pink pareo around the waist, a blue leather jacket, sunglasses and shoes with the heel. The cosplay as we can see in the shot below is simple but impactful, as well as very faithful to the original character.

