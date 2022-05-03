Boxing, Mary Romero vs Maria Cecchi on May 13 at the Allianz Cloud

On 13 May, all‘Allianz Cloud from Milanin the great event organized by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN and centered on the challenge between the WBO intercontinental super middleweight champion Daniele Scardina (20-0 with 16 KOs) and former WBA world champion Giovanni De Carolis (30-10-1 with 14 KOs), another fight that promises to be spectacular will take place: the former Italian champion of supergallo Maria Cecchi (7-0 with 2 KOs) will challenge the European champion Mary Romero (Spain, 7-2 with 2 KOs) on the distance of ten shots. Tickets are selling fast. To buy them, just write Milano Boxing Night on TicketOne.it and then choose the type of ticket. The cheapest ones cost only 25 Euros. DAZN will broadcast the event in live streaming and later on demand.

Born in Puerto Lumbreras, in the Murcia region of Spain, on 1 August 1985, Maria Carmen Romero Molina – Mary for her fans – made her debut as a professional boxer in November 2015. In 2016 she fought three times, then suspended her boxing activity until 2019. She became champion of Europe on January 18, 2020, in her hometown, surpassing the Bulgarian by points Ivanka Ivanova. He defended the title on 11 September 2021, in Barcelona, ​​forcing the British to retire after eight rounds Amy Timlin who did not want to start the ninth round. In Spain they are convinced that Mary Romero can accomplish the feat of the treble: after becoming world champion of kickboxing (as an amateur) and Thai boxing, she could also become world boxing champion. Mary has always had a great passion for all combat sports. Her greatest triumph in the media was the Thai boxing world championship in March 2019 in Bangkok (Thailand) because she arrived after numerous triumphs in kickboxing and boxing. As an amateur in boxing, Mary Romero won the Spanish championship three times and was a member of the national team. As a professional she also became champion of Spain. In the ranking of the World Boxing Associationin the superugal weight category, Mary Romero is number 7 in the world, while in that of the World Boxing Council she is number 13.

Mary Romero, my boxing model is Vasily Lomachenko

Mary, when did you know you were going to face Maria Cecchi?

“About two months ago and I was immediately excited to fight in Italy. I am well prepared and ready to step into the ring against Maria her and beat her. “

Have you watched the videos of Maria Cecchi’s fights?

“No, I leave this job to my coach / husband Francisco Ponce and his collaborators. They decide the strategy to be adopted during the fight and I follow their instructions. “

How did you train for this match?

“As always, I trained with passion following the indications of my team. I have two children and this has its weight in my boxing career. As is my job as a security guard. I don’t live from boxing and therefore my days are hectic trying to find a balance between all my commitments. I trained twice a day in a facility to which they gave my name, in my city: in the morning I did athletic training for an hour while in the evening I went to the gym to take care of the boxing part for at least an hour. Luckily, I have no problem falling within the supergallo weight limit (55.340 kg). It’s my natural category. “

You are a star in your city, but is there a boxing tradition in the Murcia region?

“No, I am the first European champion to come from Murcia. Not even among the Spanish European champions there were boxers from my region. “

Do you have a champion, Spanish or foreign, as an example to follow?

“No, my boxing model is the world champion in feather, super feather and light weight Vasily Lomachenko. But I really like the current undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor who I’ve faced twice as an amateur. The first time, in Ireland, she won on points, but it was a difficult victory and that’s why they asked me to face her again. She won again, but always sweating a lot. They say my fighting style puts you in trouble. “

