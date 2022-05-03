Spaniard Rafael Nadal has asked that his opening match at the Madrid ATP tournament not overlap with his beloved Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, according to tournament director Feliciano Lopez. Nadal, who has won the Madrid Open on five occasions, will face Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the round of 32 on Wednesday, the same day the Blancos will try to overturn the 4-3 of the first leg against Pep Guardiola’s side, at Santiago Bernabeu. The 21-time Grand Slam winner is known for being an avid Real Madrid supporter and was invited to give an “honorary kick-off” before Carlo Ancelotti’s side win their 35th title with a 4-0 win on the Espanyol at the weekend.

The tournament said that Nadal would play during the day, after Lopez confirmed Nadal’s request to the Spanish radio network Cadena Ser. “Nadal asked us not to play when Real take the field for the Champions League semifinal with the City, “Lopez said. “He likes to play during the day, so that the ball bounces higher. There are Spanish tennis players who are not from Madrid. David Ferrer is not from Madrid. Tommy Robredo and Marc Lopez are from Barcelona, ​​Sergi Bruguera is very much of the Barcelona … it’s very difficult to be anti Madrid fans! “.