A new complaint of abuse and rape of an athlete was filed in recent days and the protagonist was the boxer Andy Ruiz Jr.

Problems with your ex Julia Lemusthey continue and she had already obtained a restraining order against the athlete, after he argued domestic violence.

serious accusations

Lemus accused Ruiz of endangering his children, of threatening them, and was determined to legally accuse him.

“He sexually, physically and psychologically abused me, making me feel like I had to walk on eggshells around him. I fear for my life and safety and the life and safety of my children,” Lemus said in the documents he filed with the court.

Ruiz Jr. is American, but is of Mexican descent. He has been champion of the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF in the heavyweight category by beating Anthony Joshua.

“He started grabbing me by my upper arms and physically pulling me to move where he wanted me to go,” she said.

Lemus warned that he began to hit her “jokingly” on her arms and legs and that he left several bruises.

“He told me to shut up and then I noticed that the guns had no bullets, so he started telling me that I was being very dramatic,” the document read.

According to Lemus, things got worse last February, when Ruiz raped her on at least six occasions, a complaint he made in the San Diego Police Department.

Ruiz, for his part, accused Lemus of having stolen $250,000 from him and threatening him with a firearm in April 2020.

