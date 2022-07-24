English boxer Sunny Edwards couldn’t take it anymore. He began to read various comments against him on social media and got tired of it.

Edwards had a user in his sights, who gave him everything with his comments, very malicious, by the way, until he challenged him.

Without fear, Fab Tanga said yes, that she was facing him, but the beating he received was impressive and was recorded on video.

Tanga wasn’t ready. He is simply a boxing fan, but he is not a pugilist. Edwards is the current IBF flyweight champion, Of course, the result of the ‘friendly’ combat could not have been another.

In the video, a liquidated Tanga is seen, saying that he is going to vomit, and he goes against the ropes, crouches down and tries to find air.

Teasing and strong blows



“I’m going to throw up, it’s too fast” said the rival of the world champion, who could not recover soon.

Edwards taunted him for most of the fight. He raised his arms, lowered his guard and provoked him.

“In all serious respect to Tanga for traveling four hours by train from London to Sheffield, on her own back and dragging myself off the couch for a couple of rounds of training,” Edwards wrote on social media.

“I just want to say with all my heart, thank you Sunny Edwards, you showed me that in the UK there is at least one SUPER CHAMPION. I will pray to God to protect you, your family and friends, he is fast, he really is fucking fast, “said Tanga.

