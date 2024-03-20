Mexico City.- David Faitelson He pointed out that Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez “went crazy” for asking for a stratospheric figure so that David Benavidez have the chance to fight for belts: WBC, AMB, OMB and IBF in the super middleweight division.

“Went mad “The cinnamon”: 150 or 200 million for fighting with David Benavidez? Well… who's feeling? ¿Muhammad Ali?», questioned the TUDN journalist in their social networks.

At the end of the first face to face between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Jaime 'Destructor' Munguíahe Guadalajara champion said in an interview with 'ESPN.KnockOut' that the pride of Tijuana It was the best option to agree on a Boxing match for May 4th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Snowfall.

«(Edgar Berlanga was never attractive, the fight (Jermall) Charlo was also on the table but it was not very attractive either, I am involved in every detail in the negotiations that take place, I think the best option was Jaime Munguia and that's why we decided to do this fight,” he said.

Regarding the issue of fighting against David Benavidezhe 'Canelo' stated that is out of his territory and asks for respect Jaime Munguia as his next challenger for the super middleweight scepters.

Nevertheless, Saul Alvarez He is not closed to any other negotiations and if a promoter comes and offers him 200 million dollars, he will accept the challenge of 'Mexican Monster'.

