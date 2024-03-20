Meanwhile, Dennis Schröder and the Brooklyn Nets' chances of participating in the postseason continue to dwindle. The team from New York City lost against the New Orleans Pelicans 91:104 and suffered their fourth defeat in a row. Schröder was in the starting lineup and put a third of his shots into the basket. At the end of the game, the 30-year-old had twelve points. As eleventh in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn already has four fewer wins than the Atlanta Hawks in tenth place.