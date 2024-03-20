The Orlando Magic around the two German basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner have secured a place early at least in the play-in tournament of the North American professional league NBA. The team from Florida won its home game against the Charlotte Hornets 112:92 and celebrated its 41st win of the season in its 69th game. This means that Orlando has secured a place among the top ten teams in the Eastern Conference.
Against the Hornets, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley relied on rotation in his team; no player was on the field for 30 minutes. Moritz Wagner finished the game with 13 points, surpassing his younger brother Franz, who contributed eleven points.
In the NBA's play-in tournament, the four teams in seventh to tenth place in each conference play two participants in the play-offs after the main round. The best six teams are automatically seeded. While Orlando is already assured of a top 10 spot, a place in the top six is also within the realm of possibility. The Magic are currently ranked fifth in the East.
Meanwhile, Dennis Schröder and the Brooklyn Nets' chances of participating in the postseason continue to dwindle. The team from New York City lost against the New Orleans Pelicans 91:104 and suffered their fourth defeat in a row. Schröder was in the starting lineup and put a third of his shots into the basket. At the end of the game, the 30-year-old had twelve points. As eleventh in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn already has four fewer wins than the Atlanta Hawks in tenth place.
In the Texas duel between the Dallas Mavericks with Maximilian Kleber and the San Antonio Spurs with super talent Victor Wembanyama, the Mavericks retained the upper hand with an away win. Dallas won at the Spurs 113:107 and remains within reach of the top 6 in the Western Conference – despite an unusually flawed performance from top star Luka Doncic.
The Slovenian only hit six of his 27 shots from the field and had to settle for a meager 18 points by his standards. Kyrie Irving was his team's best scorer with 28 points, while Kleber contributed five points. On the Spurs side, Wembanyama had twelve points and eleven rebounds.
In the top game of the Western Conference between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, the reigning champions from Colorado prevailed. The Nuggets won in Minneapolis 115:112 and left the Timberwolves, who had previously had the same record, behind them as sole second place in the West. For Denver, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic once again excelled with 35 points and 16 rebounds.
Ice hockey: Draisaitl shoots Oilers to overtime victory
German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl shot the Edmonton Oilers to victory in overtime in their duel with the Montreal Canadiens. The Cologne native scored on a power play in the fourth minute of overtime to make it 3-2 for the Canadians, who celebrated their third win in the last four games in the NHL.
With 86 points, the Oilers are second in the Pacific Division and are still on course for the play-offs. For Draisaitl it was goal number 34 of the season. “In the past we often lost games like that, which was frustrating. We take the two points, but there is still a lot to improve,” said Draisaitl. The Oilers had struggled against the struggling Canadiens for a long time.
Moritz Seider also got on the scoresheet on Tuesday (local time) and clinched an overtime victory with his Detroit Red Wings. The German attacker scored in the 4-3 win after extra time against the Columbus Blue Jackets to make it 2-2. Superstar Patrick Kane decided the game in the first minute of overtime. As fifth in the Atlantic Division, the Red Wings maintained their play-off chances with the win.
All other German professionals suffered defeats. Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators lost significantly with 2:6 against the top team Boston Bruins, the San Jose Sharks with Nico Sturm's defeat against the Nashville Predators was even worse with 2:8. For Lukas Reichel, the Chicago Blackhawks lost 2:6 to the Los Angeles Kings and John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers lost 2:3 to the Vancouver Canucks.
Ice hockey: Former NHL player Koltsow dies
Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, friend of two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka, has died at the age of 42. The Belarusian Ice Hockey Association announced this on Tuesday. Koltsov “died suddenly,” the statement said. The police in Miami, where Koltsow died, are assuming a suicide, the authorities announced later in the day, according to AFP.
“We mourn,” said the association’s website: “The Belarusian Ice Hockey Association expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin.”
Koltsow played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL from 2002 to 2006. Sabalenka, second in the world rankings, apparently wants to compete at the Miami Open despite Koltsow's death. The organizer announced this on Tuesday. The 25-year-old won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024.
