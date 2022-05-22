Monday, May 23, 2022
Bowling Tomas Käyhkö bowled his self-confidence in the right direction before the European Championships

May 22, 2022
For Käyhkö, the SM gold is the second in a row.

22.5. 19:01

Theft Representing mainers Tomas Käyhkö won the Finnish bowling men’s championship when he defeated his teammate in the final Joonas Jehkisen reads 479–399. For Käyhkö, the SM gold is the second in a row.

“Good feeling. I don’t know how many people have won the Finnish championship twice in a row, when none of it will be easy, ”the winner said in a press release.

CPS Kokkolan Simon Tissarinen took bronze in the Finnish Championships in Pori.

For Käyhkö, the Finnish Championships were a good preparation for the European Championships, which will be bowled in Helsinki at the beginning of June.

“It gives you more confidence. I’m in such a condition that I can expect some success, but then you’ll see it. Home competitions are a rare thing, so it’s really great to be able to represent Finland. ”

