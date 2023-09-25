When talking about important sports worldwide, not only football, tennis and basketball should be mentioned. Play bowling It also attracts many athletes and fans of this practice.

This sport is one of the oldest. In USAbowling or American bowling has a great reception and the first standardized rules They were established in New York City on September 9, 1894.

Today, millions of people in different countries practice this sport, and its growth continues thanks to the invention of video games.

Likewise, as in all sports, there are figures who have represented it and have established themselves as the best at what they do. In the United States, the first athlete in the world to sign a commercial bowling sponsorship contract was Don Carter.

According to the portal Curiosphere, Don Carter was born in Missouri on July 26, 1926 and became the pioneer to excel in bowling. He was the first player to have a Professional Bowling Association tournament named after him.

According to the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), another great figure in the sport was the American Earl Anthony, the first millionaire in the sport, he won 43 PBA titles and fHe is a six-time Bowler of the Year.

In 2008, Anthony was voted “Greatest Player in PBA History.” He obtained several titles such as USBC Masters, Team All-Events. Earl Anthony died in 2001, when he was 63 years old.

Furthermore, one of his legacies was the financing of the ABC Championship Tournament, in order to provide scholarships to young bowlers. It is now managed by the Bowling Foundation.

Some of the countries where bowling is famous as a sport and entertainment include England, USA, Finland, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Germany, Colombia and Korea.

