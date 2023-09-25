Ballot boxes in a polling station in Pamplona, ​​two days before the municipal elections on May 28. Jesús Diges (EFE)

The Government has called elections in the 44 Spanish municipalities that were not able to vote in the last March 28 elections due to the absence of candidates. The Government spokesperson and acting Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, announced this Monday that the elections will be held on November 26, the date on which the election of councilors will also be repeated in nine polling stations in which irregularities. The majority of the municipalities in which candidates for mayor did not compete are concentrated in Navarra (38 municipalities), while the rest are distributed among the provinces of Burgos (4), Segovia (1) and Teruel (1).

The Council of Ministers has approved a royal decree calling for extraordinary elections to complete the electoral process on May 28. This is a common procedure in those municipalities where there are no candidates and will now allow more than 8,000 residents who were left without voting to go to the polls.

While the rest of the country went to the polls in May, the residents of these municipalities found themselves with a peculiar circumstance: no registered candidacy had been registered to run in an election to decide who was going to be the next mayor. The frequent lack of financial remuneration for being in charge of these town councils is one of the causes behind the scarce initiative of the neighbors, since on these occasions, the people who attend do so out of their desire to participate in public life and provide a service to the community.

In the event that candidates are presented on this occasion, the electoral campaign will last 15 days and will begin on November 10 at 00:00 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 24. If, on the contrary, for these second elections the circumstance were repeated and no one showed up either, the municipalities would remain under the control of a managing commission.

In addition, the polling stations in which the results were annulled by a final ruling or by agreement of the Electoral Board will also repeat the voting on November 26. Specifically, residents of five municipalities will once again be called to the polls at three tables in Castro Caldelas (Ourense); two tables in Fiñana (Almería) and Ceutí (Murcia); and a table in Ocentejo (Guadalajara) and Puerto Seguro (Salamanca).