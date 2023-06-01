Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Wedding shoot in a meadow: Farmer angrily posts photos of trampled grass on Facebook. © Screenshot Facebook/Hof Hinterburg

For the perfect wedding photo, a bridal couple chooses a farmer’s meadow. When they are gone again, the farmer is stunned.

Munich/Meilen – Wedding photos should capture the most beautiful day of your life forever. bride and groom often attach great importance to an original photo shoot. Sometimes the wedding photo goes wrong too. But romantic wedding pictures are trendy. For the backdrop, it has to be something very special, like a wild meadow – but for a farmer, romance was quickly over.

“Bottomless cheek”: farmer angry after wedding photo shoot – bridal couple tramples over his meadow

“What a bottomless impertinence!!! How did you come up with the idea?” writes the farming family from Hof ​​Hinterburg in Switzerland Facebook. And further: “First about 20 meters through the high grass and then flatten a circle with a diameter of five meters.” What that means can be clearly seen in two photos.

A dirt track from a dirt road across an otherwise untouched meadow with long grass and blooming daisies can be seen in one photograph. It really is a beautiful landscape apart from that.

The second picture documents what happened at the end of the path: According to the farmer, they clearly indicate traces of a wedding photo shoot. The romantic meadow is completely destroyed at this point. The bridal couple rolled down the grass for the perfect souvenir photo.

Wedding photo shoot on a meadow leaves traces – “Simply a bottomless cheek”

“As a farming family, we always try to help when we’re asked for a photo spot… but that’s just a bottomless cheek!” writes the family on Facebook. Users on Facebook can understand the anger about the wedding photo shoot on the untouched meadow. “How stupid do you have to be. I don’t even dare to walk across a meadow. But unfortunately selfishness rules this world and stupidity too,” writes one user.

The meadow serves as a so-called biodiversity area to promote the diversity of animals and plants. It should not be entered at all, the farmer explains to the Swiss news portal 20min.ch. There are currently many fawns in the meadow – which, by the way, is private property.

A few special pictures went viral on Twitter in 2021: A groom posted photos from his wedding – one detail raises a lot of questions.(ml)