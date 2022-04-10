In Lent the nerves of the confectionery industry are on edge. We somehow know and therefore exceptionally put our most understanding self in position for their federal association. He sounded the alarm this week: Germany is threatened with the end of the candy. Corona, supply chains, energy costs, if the gas embargo comes, then that’s it for the chocolate supplies. The most fearless daredevils actually come from the confectionery, more precisely, the fructose business. Do not you believe? Then you must have missed Fruit Logistica. It can slip through in the news situation. But the first trade fair that Corona really left behind actually took place in Berlin. No evidence, nothing, needed the visitors of the fruit spectacle. Unfortunately a fair for the brave, nothing for the normal. The only possible reaction of hypoglycemic citizens to all this: hoarding gold in the form of a bear.

* * *

Unless a speed limit can save us from sugar withdrawal. Motto: Less gas, more rubber, or something like that. But no, the transport minister has now settled the Germans’ favorite marmot-like debate once and for all. Supporters and opponents alike should have been sour. Because they had often argued bitterly, but in essence they had at least tried to settle the matter with so-called arguments. As you can now find out, they are actually of secondary importance, because the signs for the speed limit were simply missing. Well, if the debaters had found out earlier, so much energy could have been saved.

* * *

In addition, the speed limit does not apply to Habecks anyway. The people of Schleswig-Holstein themselves at most pride themselves on not being made of sugar. So nothing like putting together Easter packages, presumably reading all 3675 pages of the IPCC report, reminding the Red Kite of adhering to the 10-H rule for every wind turbine, canceling Gazprom. At Habeck, things are happening in quick succession. So the Federal Chancellor can be happy if his Economics Minister lets him hop briskly into the sidecar before the traffic light really turns green.