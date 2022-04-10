After yesterday’s spectacle, today there is again a lot on the program in the European top competitions. The whole of England is looking forward to the cracker between title candidates Manchester City and Liverpool, but first Norwich City and Burnley are still battling relegation. In addition, AC Milan, Napoli, RB Leipzig and FC Barcelona are also in action.
Premier League
3 p.m.: Brentford – West Ham United
3 p.m.: Leicester City – Crystal Palace
3 p.m.: Norwich City – Burnley
5.30pm: Manchester City v Liverpool
View the state of affairs in the Premier League here
La Liga
2 p.m.: Osasuna – Deportivo Alavés
4.15 pm: RCD Espanyol – Celta de Vigo
6.30 pm: Elche CF – Real Sociedad
9 pm: Levante – FC Barcelona
View the state of affairs in La Liga here
Serie A
12.30 pm: Genoa – Lazio
3 p.m.: Napoli – Fiorentina
3 p.m.: Sassuolo – Atalanta
3 p.m.: Venice – Udinese
6 p.m.: AS Roma – Salernitana
8.45 pm: Torino – AC Milan
View the state of affairs in the Serie A here
Bundesliga
3.30 pm: VfL Bochum – Bayer Leverkusen
5.30 pm: Eintracht Frankfurt – SC Freiburg
7.30 pm: RB Leipzig – Hoffenheim
View the state of affairs in the Bundesliga here
league 1
1 pm: Girondins de Bordeaux – FC Metz
3 p.m.: SCO Angers – Lille OSC
3 p.m.: Stade Brest – FC Nantes
3 p.m.: AS Monaco – Troyes
5:05 PM: RC Lens – OGC Nice
7 p.m.: Strasbourg – Olympique Lyon
9pm: Olympique Marseille – Montpellier
View the state of affairs in the Ligue 1 here
Jupiler Pro League
6.30 pm: Club Brugge – KV Mechelen
6.30 pm: AA Gent – OH Leuven
6.30 pm: KV Kortrijk – Anderlecht
6.30 pm: RFC Seraing – Racing Genk
6.30 pm: Sporting Charleroi – SV Zulte Waregem
6.30 pm: Sint-Truiden – Standard Liège
6.30 pm: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – Beerschot
View the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League here
