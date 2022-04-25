In 2021 George Russell and Valtteri Bottas they were the protagonists of a spectacular crash at 300 km / h on the Imola circuit. A year later the two fought once again on the Santerno, this time avoiding accidents. In between, a rivalry that only partially has to do with the track. In September, in fact, Mercedes gave the welcome to Bottas, preferring Russell. And it is human that the Finn harbor a bit of a grudge towards those who stole his place.

Bottas himself admitted that the failure to overtake Russell somewhat tarnished his race, which ended in an excellent fifth place in any case. The ’98 class, however, motivated the Finn, who came within six tenths of fourth place despite a very slow pit stop (11 ″ 84 in the 18th lap due to problems with fixing the front right): “I tried not to think about last year’s accident, but Mercedes and George were my motivation throughout the race. They made sure I pushed every lap and had a chance to overtake them towards the end of the race. I didn’t succeed, but I lost about 10 seconds in the pit stop. Without that snag the result could have been different“He told reporters after the Grand Prix.