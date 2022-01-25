In Abu Dhabi for Valtteri Bottas ended his five-year experience in Mercedes, which allowed the Anglo-German team to win all five of the constructors’ championships up for grabs. The Finn can archive the experience with 10 wins, 20 pole positions and two second positions in the drivers’ standings. Bottas’ integration into the team led by Toto Wolff has been positive from the start, with the native driver from Nastola trying to best fill the role of squire of Lewis Hamilton, replacing the world champion Nico Rosberg who had left the team in the aftermath of winning the world title. And the English champion had wanted to greet the Finn, publicly acknowledging that he had been “best teammate ever“ in the final weekend of the 2021 World Cup.

But there was also listening to and commenting on the British statement Nico Rosberg, on that occasion in Abu Dhabi with British television as technical commentator of the grand prix. The replica of the son of art – joking – it was not long in coming: “It was disrespectful. What have I done wrong?“, He affirmed, in reference to the four seasons of coexistence in the Mercedes garage which gave Hamilton three titles and one to him. But Rosberg also wanted to recognize the importance Bottas had in the team in this five-year period: “Valtteri made a significant contribution to all the victories in the constructors’ championship. There has been a very good atmosphere in the team for five years, and it was actually completely different than when I was there. For this Valtteri deserved the compliments “honestly explained to Sky Uk.