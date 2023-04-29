Price can increase by up to 84.4% in the States, as is the case of Mato Grosso do Sul; compare the rates

data of unions (National Union of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distribution Companies) show that the price of gas cylinders should rise 11.9% as of May 1st. Here’s the full of the survey (141 KB).

The increase is due to the change in the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on the product, which will now be charged at a single rate valid throughout Brazil. The amount charged will be BRL 16.34, above the current average amount of BRL 14.60.

Sindigás said that the unification of the rate in Brazil will increase the rate in 21 of the 27 units of the Federation. The price can increase up to 84.4% in the States, as is the case of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The increase will be 42.8% in Rio de Janeiro and 28.5% in São Paulo.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

A Complementary Law 192 of 2022, created in March last year, established a unification and standardization of ICMS on fuels in the States and the Federal District. The measure also applies to gasoline, ethanol, diesel and biodiesel.