Botafogo received Boavista, this Tuesday (25) at the Nilton Santos stadium, in the match that opened the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship. But the result was not the best for General Severiano’s team, a 1-1 draw.

Game over: Boavista 1 x 1 Botafogo. The alvinegro goal was scored by Carlinhos. #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/6qn9rcg5LD — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) January 26, 2022

Still in the formation process, at the beginning of the season, Alvinegro started the match at a disadvantage, when, in the 28th minute, defender Kadu Fernandes took advantage of the leftover ball to open the scoring.

But Botafogo didn’t even have time for Boavista to celebrate, as four minutes later Carlinhos scored with a header after a good move down the right by Rafael that ended in a cross by Diego Gonçalves.

With equality at the end, Botafogo and Boavista lead the competition with 1 point won each. Boavista returns to the field on Saturday (29), when they visit Vasco. A day later Botafogo receives Bangu.

