Xolos from Tijuana I officially present the Argentine defender, Lisandro López, who is his brand new reinforcement for this Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The pampero promised to be a voice of command in the border complex.

Lisandro López arrives determined to debut as soon as possible with Xolos de Tijuana in the current contest and position yourself as one of the key elements in the team to be able to achieve important things.

“My teammates have received me in the best way, the coaching staff and all the people who work at the club. I am very happy, I can give you experiencevoice of command and my grain of sand to help meet their goals”, said the defender in his presentation.

Xolos de Tijuana started the tournament with a 2-0 defeat against the Celestial Machine del Cruz Azul, but for date 2 they came from behind to draw 1-1 against the Esmeraldas del León.

Lisandro López is a defender of high quality proven after his time in teams from the old continent.

In Europe, the Argentine defender played with the Port of Portugal and Olympique de Lyon from France. While he was at the beginning of his career with Racing de Argentina, to later play in the old continent.

Long haul.

His other teams in his career were Al-Gharafa SC from Qatar, SC Internacional from Brazil, Atlanta United from MLS and his last team was Sarmiento de Junín from the Argentine Super League.

Among his greatest achievements in his career, he was champion in the Portuguese Cup in 2005-2006 and won the Super Cup in 2006, both titles when he played with Porto.

With Olympique he lifted the French Cup in the 2011-2012 season and the French Super Cup in 2012.