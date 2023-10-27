He returns to the place he inaugurated, now in fictional format. Telecinco will soon premiere ‘Bosé’, the series based on the singer’s life that comes to free-to-air television after its launch on the SkyShowtime platform. It will do so with four readapted episodes that will be broadcast in November, under a programming event that will have special content to highlight a personal and professional career that is also the evolution of the history of Spain. «Everything that is in this production is true. Fiction gives the possibility of beautifying what is hard and making it more beautiful than it was,” the artist confesses in a presentation.

Produced by Paramount in collaboration with Shine Iberia (Banijay Iberia), Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock, with a script by Boris Izaguirre, Ángeles González-Sinde and Isabel Vázquez, among others, ‘Bosé’ features actors Iván Sánchez and José Pastor, who They give life to the multifaceted artist in the two timelines in which the fiction takes place. A preparation work that, according to the singer, has been “bestial.” The series emerged in 2018 when he published his autobiography ‘The Son of Captain Trueno’, which ends the pages in his adolescence and where he told, reveals, “what no one knows, what was not in the press” and what causes Miguel Bosé “it’s like that.”

The fiction, which is now being released by Telecinco, begins in May 1996 when the artist receives the news of his father’s death while he was filming in France. On the way he remembers the difficult relationship he had with the bullfighter and how he abandoned work in the family business to dedicate himself to cinema and later to music.

The first chapter of the series shows the impressive recreation of José Pastor in a first-time Miguel Bosé, who debuted with ‘Linda’ in 1977 on the TVE program presented by José María Iñigo at the Florida Park in Madrid. «He is a fascinating person and an incredible artist who I had not seen so much before. After the series I declare myself a fan,” says the interpreter of the youngest Bosé.

In this sense, Iván Sánchez, who plays him at his most mature age, points out that he met Miguel more than two decades ago. “From the first moment he told me that there was something about me that reminded him of him,” emphasizes the actor, who explains that he has never wanted to imitate him in fiction because “Bosé is inimitable.”

Throughout the four chapters that the Mediaset network will offer, the fiction aims to resolve the mysterious life that the artist has led with more than five decades of experience. From his origins within his famous family and the beginning of his brilliant career; his complicated relationship with his parents, the ups and downs of his love life, his most unknown partners, his brightest moments, also his darkest, until reaching his love stage with Nacho Palau.

Musical and tour



A ‘biopic’ that has had the authorization and supervision of Bosé himself, who has opened the doors of his house, his photo album and his private life to the production company’s team. “We have had absolute freedom to work,” says Nacho Faerna, showrunner and script coordinator of the series.

After the book and the fiction, the singer starred in his own docuseries on Movistar Plus+ where he told, in the first person, what the fiction did not show. The next thing will be, as he announced, a musical of his life. Furthermore, in 2024 he plans to return to music and also start a concert tour while he continues to solve and improve his voice problems with the help of a speech therapist and a physiotherapist. “The process goes through moments that they knew had to happen,” he says.

Meanwhile, the artist returns to Telecinco, a network that he inaugurated in a musical gala that he presented with Victoria Abril in 1990, and resumes the union with a channel whose relations went through bad times in the past. «The story that starts on Telecinco is very close to me. I think that the people who are there now and who approach a production company like Shine Iberia and Macarena Rey, to commit to the series, is a clear sign that there are good intentions for rapprochement,” he reveals. «The past is past. Now we begin a time that I hope will be very fruitful and productive,” he says.