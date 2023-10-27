One step forward and two steps back, in an endless pursuit of adjustments Maneuver 2024filings and changes that allow everyone to agree and not damage that image of “compactness” that the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni he wants to give to his government. From Brussels, in a press point organized before the Prime Minister leaves the seat of the European Council, he supports the budget law, vehemently denying reconstructions that tell of fractures, outbursts, misunderstandings.

“I have no problems neither with Salvini, nor with Tajani, nor with Mediaset. The government’s relationships with Mediaset are those you have with a large company.” The same goes for the president of Biscione: “I have read reconstructions according to which I would not be satisfied with what Marina Berlusconi would have said about me. It’s one thing to tell if there are problems, it’s another thing to create them”, says the press. A reporter from La Repubblica harshly denies the bickering between the two under the eyes of the cameras: “No outbursts with Salvini“. Meanwhile, shortly before, the communication arrives from the Mef that the maneuver has arrived at Palazzo Chigi, “they are not there – confirms the prime minister – but I would say that it will soon be in Parliament, we are in the home stretch”.

Even with times, however, a small ‘short circuit’ occurs during the day. The first to cross the finish line with the impactful announcement is, once again, Matteo Salvini: “These are complicated days. Just between tonight and this morning we closed the budget law”, he says.

It’s a shame that only an hour later the other deputy prime minister, Antonio Tajani, pointed out via Meanwhile, the opposition climbs onto the barricades: for Maria Elena Boschi the government “is a mad mayonnaise”, Giuseppe Conte returns to attack what he now duly labels as the ‘lady tax’, Carlo Calenda stings pensions and quota 104, which, according to rumors within the government, will return to 103 in the next few hours.

It is well known that the blanket is short, and equally well known are the European elections on the horizon: also for this reason the attempt to arrive at an ‘armored’ text sometimes appears to be a mission impossible. In which Meloni, however, demonstrates that he continues to believe: “I think it is a good idea to demonstrate that the element that qualifies the ability of a majority and a government to do their job is the timing of decisions”. Therefore “if” on the maneuver “we give a signal that we work quickly and unitedly, at majority level, we will do something beautiful and interesting”, he urges.

The hope to avoid amendments – expressed on the day of the green light in the Council of Ministers, last 16 October – brings together the first distinctions in the field. “The amendments will be presented: there is nothing wrong with it, there is no question of sabotaging the maneuver”, says the Italian Giorgio Mulé. Meanwhile, the wait for the definitive text grows, while Meloni returns to ask us to be wary of the drafts put out there. Focusing, naturally, on the case of withdrawals from current accounts: a measure that has been present since the first drafts, yesterday recorded a sharp refusal from Meloni, with government sources clarifying that she was the one who asked for it to be whitened from the text.

Returning to the catchphrase that has been around in recent days, Meloni takes a stone off his feet: “it is already foreseen that the Revenue Agency can seize current accounts, the previous government did it”, he points out. He then makes it clear: “no provision has been made in the budget law which provides for the possibility of withdrawing directly from current accounts. I clarified that, with respect to a controversy which had become the subject of debate, this measure is not foreseen. It is not at all agenda,” he says.

Now it remains to be seen what will happen to the increase in flat rate tax on rent, quota 104 and the other chapters that agitate the majority, opposition and unions. But even before crossing the parliamentary swamp with the maneuver, the government will have to jump another obstacle: the ratification of the ESM, to be decided in November at the latest. Today it was discussed at the Eurogroup, but Italy was not involved, the prime minister, inevitably, remained silent on the issue. On the sidelines of the summit work, however, the president of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe reiterated that he will continue to ask for Rome’s green light.

Meloni, however, confirmed to reporters that he had not changed his mind regarding the European Stability Mechanism. “I think the same way I thought months ago – he says – I think we must stick to the position that the majority expressed. I continue to believe that, regardless of what one thinks about the instrument itself, it is not useful for anyone to place the question now.” “When we have a clear picture, we will make the most relevant assessments”, she added, specifying that “Parliament will decide on a possible new postponement of the discussion in the Chamber, it is not up to me to decide”.

On the other topics on the agenda of the European summit – on the sidelines of which Meloni also had a meeting with the number 1 of the ECB Christine Lagarde – the prime minister says she is “satisfied” with the conclusions of the European Council on the crisis in the Middle East, the subject of a discussion “serious and mature”; she reiterates the importance of “not letting your guard down” in supporting Kiev; he focuses on the “not easy” negotiations on the new European governance, which, according to him, have recorded “steps forward also thanks to Italy”, and receives “everyone’s agreement on the fact that new resources” from the multi-year budget “must be destined for this chapter”.

The Prime Minister moves away from the ‘lantern’ of the Europa Building at a brisk pace, towards Rome, where – in the ‘two days’ in Brussels – she kept an ever-vigilant gaze, her eyes focused on the manoeuvre. A reporter shouts a final question recalling the ‘Sgarbi case’, she stops and retraces her steps: “objectively I have not had the opportunity to delve into the matter in depth – she says – I know that Minister Sangiuliano has activated the Antitrust, we are waiting for the answers of the Antitrust and then we will evaluate the merits”. The lens of the Competition and Market Authority will decide the future government of the critic and undersecretary of culture: “Giorgia has no doubts – says those close to him – if he really made a mistake, Sgarbi is out. And also with a certain relief…”.