The communication campaign “100 years in a journey”, created for celebrate the centenary of Bosch Car Service workshops, won the Touchpoint Award Engagement 2022 in the B2B category and ranked third among all over 130 campaigns competing. The Touchpoint Award, organized by OltreLaMedia Group, is the recognition dedicated to the best projects in the areas of PR, Digital, Live Communication, Experience Design, Branded Entertainment, Promo, Employer Branding and Internal Communication, Loyalty and Influencer Marketing. The “100 years in a journey” campaign gained recognition for its engagement capacity and effective use of the different touchpoints demonstrated.

The workshops were the protagonists and special spectators of Bosch’s communication campaign thanks to the contents disclosed both online and offline. “Celebrating the centenary in a time of pandemic was particularly challenging but we managed to find an innovative and engaging interpretation, capable at the same time of motivating and gratifying the workshops, as well as interesting and engaging the general public.” he has declared Alberto Bernini, Vice President South Europe Bosch Automotive Aftermarket. The heart of the campaign presented by the Automotive Aftermarket division of Bosch Italia was the creation of a web series in five episodes dedicated to the evolution of the Bosch Car Service workshop network from the 1920s to today, always in step with the technological innovations that have marked the history of mobility. 100 years after the first repair shop opened in Hamburg in 1921, Bosch Car Service has expanded its network of independent repair shops around the world, counting more than 15,000 companies in 150 countries. A global success story that, over the course of an entire century, has accompanied the motorist with competence and professionalism.

To tell the main stages of these 100 years, two exceptional protagonists: the journalist Federica Masolin and the driver Davide Valsecchi who, through a real journey through time, in the company of their trusted mechanic, have reviewed services and new technologies that have distinguished the world of mobility and Bosch workshops, twenty years after twenty years.