Without a shadow of a doubt Armando Incarnato is one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. There have been many occasions in which the knight has been at the center of gossip. In recent days, the protagonist of Maria De Filippi’s program has returned to be talked about for having let himself go to a hard outburst on social media. Let’s find out what happened together.

After the anger that Ida Platano has unleashed on Instagram for the criticism that the haters have addressed to her son, too Armando Incarnato has risen on social media, venting all his anger. The protagonist of Men and womenin fact, he was unable to keep silence after the criticisms received from some of his followers.

These days the knight is on vacation in Calabria and there is no shortage of occasions in which the man shares shots of his stay in this wonderful land on social networks. Armando Incarnato recently became the protagonist of a selfie shared on his Instagram page to which he accompanied the following caption:

You feel entitled to judge, offend, threaten and even wish death; to rule on children, family and everything I have. The fact that I am in a television context does not allow you all this crap, be ashamed of the caxx failed! Ps: but who the hell are you!

The sentence written by the protagonist of Men and women is aimed at all those keyboard lions who often target the knight’s social profile. This time, however, Armando Incarnato has decided to break the silence and respond to all those who daily criticize the entrepreneur.

Men and Women, Stefano Torrese’s words on Armando Incarnato

A few days too Stefano Torresean old acquaintance of Maria De Filippi’s program, expressed himself with these words against Armando Incarnato: