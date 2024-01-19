'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' continues to improve its story with the passing of its chapters. After Sasuke, his teacher, was turned into a tree, Boruto He met again with Sarada, who gave him an emotional welcome after long years without hearing from him. However, she did not suspect that his arrival in Konoha would also attract the attention of others, such as Mitsuki, who suddenly attacked the son of Naruto Uzumakiwho only managed to defend himself and take the confrontation to another place, which we can see in the new episode of the manga.

In this note we will tell you all the details of the launch of chapter 7 of Masashi Kishimoto's work, where, in addition, we will discover the role of Shikamaruwho tries to warn the protagonist about the large number of enemies that his return to the village generated.

When does chapter 7 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' come out?

Chapter 7 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' will be released on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. It is important to indicate that V Jumpthe magazine in charge of publishing manga, issues the titles under its control on a monthly basis, a situation very different from what is shown by other companies, which usually release premieres on a weekly basis.

On the other hand, the manga does not have a fixed release date, as happens with other stories, but, as far as it is broadcast, it follows the same line, since its new chapters usually see the light during the third week of the year. month or the first days of the second fortnight of each month.

How to read 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' chapter 7 ONLINE?

The new chapter of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' will be available on the platform Manga Plusofficial page of Shueisha, publisher that is in charge of the manga. In this service you can find all the episodes of this new story, as well as 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations', its prequel.

A more comfortable way to read the new episodes of Masashi Kishimoto's work is through the application. Manga Plus, which you can download on all iOS and Android devices. Likewise, you can find a wide variety of mangas in different languages ​​besides Spanish, such as English, French, Portuguese, etc. It should be noted that this service is completely free and legal.

What is 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' about?

The story of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It takes place four years after the events in the last chapter of 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'. In the story, Naruto's son, with the help of Sarada, embarks on a journey with Sasuke and a new technique.

Boruto and Mitsuki will star in an impressive battle in the next episode of the manga. Photo: LR composition/Shūeisha

After this journey, the young ninja returns with significant growth in his development as a character and reinforced strength. Additionally, both Boruto and Kawaki have managed to balance their powers inherited from the Otsutsuki clan through karma seals.

