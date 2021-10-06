The incredible battle that characterized the last few episodes of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations it was finally resolved thanks to a cunning of Kawaki. The price to pay for this victory, however, is very high. The Hokage had to say goodbye to his closest friend, who sacrificed himself for the common good with a sensational twist.

Boruto episode 218 was a real one heartbreaking for all fans of Masashi Kishimoto’s work. At the end of the episode, in fact, Naruto had to separate from the one who accompanied him from the very first day.

When the battle with the Otsutsuki is resolved in favor of the ninja of the Leaf, the Seventh Hokage, now without strength, passes out. Awakening in his consciousness, Naruto is convinced that he is dead because of the Baryon Mode, the very powerful transformation that allowed him to equal the forces of Isshiki. Kurama, however, had voluntarily omitted a detail: Naruto was not going to die, but him.

Before finally saying goodbye to its Carrying Force, the Nine-tailed fox remember the past. In his eyes, time runs backwards: Naruto becomes the pestiferous child of yore, the brave genin of Team 7, the hero of Konoha and, finally, the Seventh Hokage again. During this time, Kurama also changed from being a monster without heart to the hero who sacrificed himself for Konoha. With one final punch, Naruto and Kurama say goodbye forever.

