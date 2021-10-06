The other liberators, the new Latina series produced as a tribute to Peru’s Bicentennial, has been the subject of various criticisms. One of its main actors, Reynaldo Arenas, reproached the project for the turn it has taken.

The actor, who played the uncle of Túpac Amaru II, did not hesitate to expose his discomfort on social networks, after watching the last chapter of the series. He also criticized the work of the editing team, stating that scenes very important to the plot were omitted.

“I have nothing more to say, how unfortunate it is to throw away all extremely hard work and carried out with great passion “ He wrote in the first lines of the message he shared on Facebook.

Reynaldo Arenas He claimed for the cutting of passages that gave context to the story: “I am interested in knowing who was entrusted with the editing. They have destroyed with forced repetitions, the mutilation of important scenes that gave information about this feat and shots that had no connection ”.

The actor also suggested that profit would have been prioritized over the quality of the series The Other Liberators. “A good job is more than a paycheck, a good editing is having judgment, common sense and knowing the trade. I am sure that not a student of the first year of communications, would commit such unforgivable failures in this profession, “he explained on the social network.

Despite the criticism that The Other Liberators received, it managed to position itself as one of the most watched programs on Sunday, September 26, with the broadcast of its first chapter, dedicated to the life of Túpac Amaru II.