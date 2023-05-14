BVB attacks – and at the same time shows its erratic side. This gives an indication of how dramatic the rest of the season in the long-distance duel for the title with FC Bayern could be.

With a roller coaster ride to the title? Dortmund almost lost the win against Gladbach. Image: EPA

Edin Terzic has now developed a certain skill in dancing between the contradictory traits of his difficult to understand Dortmund team. The BVB coach can rave and at the same time express clear criticism, he can be disappointed and angry and in the next sentence he can talk very lovingly about his players. Life with this team is not easy.

The second-placed Bundesliga team beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-2 on Saturday evening, prompting the coach to sing the praises of his strikers. Because Sébastien Haller scored two goals and one assist, because Donyell Malen scored one goal and two assists and Giovanni Reyna, an attacking player, also scored from the bench. “That’s what we want, that we push each other towards the maximum,” said Terzic.