The head of Eurodiplomacy, Josep Borrell, said he did not know who was behind the sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This became known after the plenary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the EU in Buenos Aires on Friday, October 28.

“There are none,” Borrell replied to a journalist’s question “RIA News”, whether the European Union has any evidence indicating who damaged the gas pipelines.

The diplomat added that at the moment the investigations are not yet completed. According to him, the process is hampered by great depth.

Earlier, on October 27, former senator, US Army Colonel Richard Black suggested that the United States of America was behind the sabotage on gas pipelines. In his opinion, due to the technological complexity, only a NATO member country could do this, and the United States has obvious motives for such an operation.

The day before, the Swedish Armed Forces announced that they would conduct an additional survey of the seabed next week in the area of ​​the accident on the SP and SP-2 gas pipelines.

The depressurization of two lines of the first Nord Stream and one line of Nord Stream 2 near the Danish island of Bornholm occurred on September 26. As a result, a pressure drop was recorded. In Denmark and Sweden, after examining the place of emergency, they confirmed that the gas pipelines were damaged due to explosions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the accidents on gas pipelines an act of international terrorism. Investigators of the FSB of Russia opened a criminal case.

Germany, Denmark and Sweden have created a joint group to investigate the incidents. Russia was denied admission to the investigation of what happened. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov on October 21 announced Russia’s unsuccessful attempts to gain access to the investigation at the joint venture. He noted that all such attempts by the Russian Federation “stumble upon a wall of unwillingness” to interact and get to the bottom of the truth, which, according to him, will surprise many in European countries.